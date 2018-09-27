Today’s outlook: Jauhar land mafia racket and PM buffalo auction

September 27, 2018


We’re keeping an eye on a few stories today, Sept 26.

The Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen disqualification application will be heard today.

Prime Minister House will auction eight buffaloes as part of its austerity drive. They were apparently kept at PM house to provide for the kitchen. There were luxury vehicles on the block too.

The Amal manslaughter case will be heard. She was shot dead in Karachi on Aug 13. The Supreme Court has taken up the case. An inquiry has been opened.

The Sharif brothers have been summoned with 11 others in the Model Town case.
In 2014, Tahirul Qadri’s PAT protestors clashed with the Punjab police (when Shehbaz Sharif was chief minister) and several died.

NAB’s chairman has approved opening inquiries into 17 former ministers and bureaucrats.

Gulistan-e-Johar’s Block 10 plans have been altered by the land mafia. Parks, grounds, mosques and hospitals have been sold to make an entire scheme. We will be taking a look at the way this ends up happening.

The Islamic Ideology Council will be deliberating on how much the punishment should be for triple talaq. On Wednesday it said the fine will be Rs100,000 but as the council could not agree on how long a jail sentence should be, ulema will be consulted.

There have been a few child kidnapping cases in Karachi, leading to panic. Child kidnapping is at its lowest in a decade, for reported cases going to the police. However, the Karachi Private Schools Association has issued a notice for all members to ensure parents are vigilant about the way their children are brought to school. There is a focus on van drivers.

 
 
 

