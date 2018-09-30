Today’s outlook: More governor houses opened to the public, 245 Qatari cars to be seized

These are just some of the developing stories we are following today, Sunday.

After seizing 21 luxury cars that the Qatari royals brought into the country without paying customs on from Islamabad, the government is going after another 245 cars in Karachi. The import duties on the cars were waived for a period of three months by the PML-N government.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s biting criticism of India during his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York is the talk of the town. He accused India of financing terror attacks in Pakistan and said the neighbouring country was behind the killings of schoolchildren in Peshawar and a suicide attack in Mastung. Politicians and government officials are expected to discuss his speech.

The chief justice is working on a Sunday again and this time he’s at the Lahore Registry.

Taking their cue from the top judge, MPAs in the Sindh Assembly will also be working this weekend. An assembly session has been called at 10am.

The governor houses in Peshawar and Murree will be opened to the public for the first time. The PTI-led government has been working to open all governor houses to the public as part of their austerity drive. The governor houses in Karachi and Lahore are already open and people have been able to tour their grounds.