Thrilled to be back in Pakistan, says new US ambassador

September 24, 2018

Photo: US Embassy

US diplomat, Paul Jones, has taken charge as the new US ambassador to Pakistan.

“Ambassador Jones will lead the United States Mission in Pakistan in its ongoing efforts to deepen the connections between the Pakistan and American people,” a statement from the US embassy said.

Jones is replacing David Hale who served from 2015 to 2018.

He has served as ambassador to Poland and Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“I am thrilled to be back in Pakistan,” Ambassador Jones said. “I look forward to reacquainting myself with the country’s warm and welcoming people, beautiful landscapes, and delicious food.”

 
 
 

