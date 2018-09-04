Three suspected militants killed in Karachi’s Ittehad Town

Three suspected militants were killed after a police encounter in Karachi’s Ittehad Town.

The militants opened fire when they saw the police approaching. No security officials were injured in the incident.

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell SSP said in the retaliatory fire, three militants were killed.

The operation was conducted by the police and other security agencies. The militants are said to be from a banned outfit.

Bomb making apparatus, two suicide jackets, ball bearings and weapons were seized from the militants’ possession. According to the police, the suicide jackets weighed 25 kilogrammes.