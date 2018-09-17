The Sindh govt wants to keep track of how official luxury cars are being used in the province

September 17, 2018

Photo: AFP

As Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity drive continues in full swing, the Sindh government wants to show the people that it too can practice austerity. From now on, it will be explaining how its luxury vehicles are being used.

The Sindh Cabinet has formed a three-member committee to investigate how ministers are using luxury cars.

On Monday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah remarked that he uses only three luxury vehicles. “I don’t know why the media shows that I use more cars than that,” he said.

He shared that the government has a 26-year-old helicopter and an airplane that was bought in 2006.

Earlier, the Sindh government, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s order, retrieved 149 luxury vehicles from former cabinet members and government officers.

Considering the SOP developed by the federal government in consultation with the provincial governments, the Sindh government had approved a plan for the utilisation of the confiscated vehicles.

Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman said that all the retrieved luxury vehicles will be placed at the disposal of the protocol wings of the respective CM Secretariat, Governor Secretariat and the services and general administration department for protocol duties to serve dignitaries.

 
 
 

