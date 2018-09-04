The PML-N still wants a united opposition: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said she hopes the opposition will remain united against electoral rigging.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday ahead of the election for the country’s president, she said the only issue they have is with the PPP’s candidate for the presidency, Aitizaz Ahsan.

She said if this issue is resolved, the opposition will stand united. Aurangzeb said hopes the opposition will stand together as the Alliance for Free and Fair Elections.

On the other hand, the PTI’s nominee for the post, Dr Arif Alvi, has said that he will become the president of the country, not just of one party.