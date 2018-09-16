The PM wants Sindh’s officials to eliminate street crime

Prime Minister Imran Khan has told officials in Sindh to work harder to eliminate street crime in the province.

He said this during a meeting in Karachi on Sunday with the Rangers director general, Karachi corps commanders, Sindh IG, chief minister, governor and other officials.

The premier was briefed on the security situation in the province and said there will be no compromise when it comes to peace in Karachi.

The prime minister visited Karachi for one-day on his first official visit to the city since taking office.

He also held a meeting with officials of the Sindh Cabinet on ongoing projects in the city. Mayor Wasim Akhtar briefed him on the projects and informed him which ones are nearing completion.

He was greeted at the airport by Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He was taken to Quaid’s mausoleum via helicopter at around 1:10pm where he laid a wreath on Jinnah’s tomb and offered prayers.

Prime Minister Khan will attend an event at Governor House to raise money for the dam fund. Governor House officials said that the governor has been given the task to raise funds for the Bhasha dam fund.

On Saturday, Ismail said that the premier would announce a big package for Karachi. In order for the province to progress, we need to work with the provincial government, he had said.

Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi also said that the prime minister was bringing good news with him from Islamabad.

On Saturday, President Dr Arif Alvi also arrived in Karachi.