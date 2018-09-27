The opposition has decided who should be on the committee to investigate rigging

September 27, 2018

The government agreed to set up a committee to investigate claims of rigging in the elections and the joint opposition has decided who it wants to be part of the committee.

The opposition has sent a list of 10 names to the government. Khursheed Shah, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar and Ahsan Iqbal from the PPP and Rana Sanaullah, Rana Tanveer and Murtaza Javed Abbasi from the PML-N are on the list.

Also on the list are the BNP’s Sardar Akhtar Mengal and one representative each of the JUI-F and MQM.

Shah said that the opposition and government will each have 10 members on the committee and the government will decide who will head it.

The opposition banded together to protest against rigging in the elections soon after the ballots were cast. To address their problems, the government agreed to set up a committee that will investigate claims of rigging in the elections.

 
 
 

