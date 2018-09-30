The grade 20 officer who stole a Kuwaiti official’s wallet has been suspended.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that Zarrar Haider had been suspended and said that inverstigations have been initiated.

He was caught on camera swiping the wallet of a member of a Kuwaiti delegation that had arrived in Pakistan to attend the two-day Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission meeting.

Watch: Grade 20 officer caught on camera swiping Kuwaiti official’s wallet

Haider was serving as the joint investment and facilitation secretary. After the official complained about his missing wallet, CCTV footage Haider’s crime was uncovered.