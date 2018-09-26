The government will no longer be leasing out Radio Pakistan’s building

September 26, 2018

Photo: Radio Pakistan

The federal government has taken back its decision to lease out the building of Radio Pakistan.

The move came after the broadcast network’s employees held a protest on Wednesday.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced the plan on September 20. He said that the National Broadcasting House will be shifted to the Pakistan Broadcasting Academy in Islamabad’s H-9.

At least 250 Radio Pakistan employees staged a protest outside Parliament House. The demonstration was called off after the government agreed to their demands.

PPP leaders such as Senator Farhatullah Babar, Khursheed Shah, Nafisa Shah and former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb visited the protesters.

Aurangzeb said that the government should avoid taking steps that are against the interest of national institutions such as Radio Pakistan.

 
 
 

