System for overseas Pakistanis to vote in the by-polls is ready

September 3, 2018

NADRA Chairperson Usman Mobin has said that the RTS never crashed during the general elections.

Speaking in Lahore, he said he doesn’t know if the system will be used in the by-polls. However, he said the system through which overseas Pakistanis will vote is ready.

Registration to vote in the by-polls is underway, he said.

On August 17, the Election Commission of Pakistan secretary, Babar Yaqoob, said that overseas Pakistanis will be allowed to vote in the by-elections. The Supreme Court gave the ECP the green light on Friday to go ahead with this pilot project.

Yaqoob told SAMAA TV that the Supreme Court has ordered that if there are any doubts about the votes, they will not be counted. But until then, we plan to count the votes, he had said.

 
 
 

See Also

PM Imran Khan takes notice of people protesting against blocked CNICs in Lahore

September 1, 2018 2:14 pm

PTI senator says NADRA Chairperson Usman Mobin should be sacked

August 31, 2018 6:46 pm

A win-win: Overseas Pakistanis get bonds and Pakistan gets more dollars

August 27, 2018 1:17 pm

National Savings ​creates bond for overseas Pakistanis

August 25, 2018 7:49 pm

The by-elections will be held on October 14

August 17, 2018 1:52 pm

Overseas Pakistanis can vote in the by-elections

August 17, 2018 12:49 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.