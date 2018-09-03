System for overseas Pakistanis to vote in the by-polls is ready

NADRA Chairperson Usman Mobin has said that the RTS never crashed during the general elections.

Speaking in Lahore, he said he doesn’t know if the system will be used in the by-polls. However, he said the system through which overseas Pakistanis will vote is ready.

Registration to vote in the by-polls is underway, he said.

On August 17, the Election Commission of Pakistan secretary, Babar Yaqoob, said that overseas Pakistanis will be allowed to vote in the by-elections. The Supreme Court gave the ECP the green light on Friday to go ahead with this pilot project.

Yaqoob told SAMAA TV that the Supreme Court has ordered that if there are any doubts about the votes, they will not be counted. But until then, we plan to count the votes, he had said.