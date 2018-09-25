Supreme Court wants to know when Musharraf will return

Pakistan’s top court wants to know when Pervez Musharraf will return to the country.

The Supreme Court asked the former president’s lawyer on Tuesday to submit a timeframe within a week.

The court had summoned Musharraf to appear once again in a case relating to the National Reconciliation Ordinance.

The controversial ordinance, which was issued by Musharraf, had granted amnesty to politicians and bureaucrats accused in corruption and money laundering cases filed between January 1, 1986 and October 12, 1999.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said that Musharraf had complained of a backache, but has been seen attending parties.

Akhtar Shah, who is representing Musharraf, said that the former president will return if restrictions aren’t placed on his travel.

Shah remarked that Musharraf has no properties in Pakistan. Only his wife, Sehba Musharraf, owns a farmhouse in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad, he added.

The top judge asked about the value of the property. Shah said that it roughly cost Rs40 million.

“Does Musharraf want to sell the farmhouse for Rs40 million,” Chief Justice Nisar asked.

The next hearing will be held on October 2, Tuesday.