Students at a Rawalpindi college say they won’t allow their classmate’s death to be covered up

Screams and cries of rage echoed in the air of the Government Post Graduate College For Women in Rawalpindi on Friday morning as hundreds of students rallied against the college and hostel administration.A 20-year-old woman from Fateh Jang reportedly fell sick on September 27 night and even though her friends told the warden, nothing was done. The warden didn’t give her any medicine and she certainly didn’t call an ambulance.Students say that after she died, the administration tried to cover up their negligence by saying she committed suicide.We told the warden multiple times that she was sick but she didn’t do anything, cried protesters. They have blocked the area outside the hostel and are boycotting classes.Rescue 1122 workers arrived to take the body to the morgue but their way was blocked by the protesters. The young woman’s parents also say that they were never told that their daughter was sick.Our parents pay them to take care of us, not to send us back in body bags, said one student. Multiple others said the hostel should be sealed.“Girls are dying here and they [the hostel administration] are lying,” said one student. “They didn’t take her to a hospital and now they’re trying to say it was a suicide,” shouted another.The students say they won’t stand for this.The police sealed the young woman’s room and stationed officers outside it. The authorities say they have begun an inquiry but have to wait for the medical report before determining her cause of death.The college administration is also silently waiting for the report. The principal wasn’t at the college on Friday morning to face the protesters and the rest of the administration isn’t talking.