South Asia’s largest autism centre opens in Karachi

The Sindh chief minister, Murad Ali Shah, inaugurated on Saturday the Centre for Autism Rehabilitation and Training Sindh in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The centre has a capacity of 300 children and so far, 200 children have already been registered.

Centre for Autism established in Karachi & inaugurated by CM Murad Ali Shah. Great initiative for greater cause by PPP & Sindh Govt. pic.twitter.com/xddRM5BoQc — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) September 8, 2018

According to Murtaza Wahab, the adviser to the chief minister on law, it is the biggest autism centre in South Asia. He announced the inauguration on Twitter.

The chief minister has often showed his commitment to ensuring rights for persons with disabilities. On May 25, 2018, the Sindh Assembly passed the Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Bill.

Then parliamentary minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro had said that the government would ensure that every person with a disability will have the right to be respected for their individual dignity.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated today Autism Rehabilitation and Training Centre in Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/8Ke12bQZZU — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) September 8, 2018

He said that they have the right to lead a decent life with equal opportunities regarding the provision of education, skill training and rehabilitation services to participate in educational, social, economic, cultural spheres without any discrimination.

On March 7, he increased the job quota for persons with disabilities by 3%.