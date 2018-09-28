Sindh Mineral and Minister Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal says he isn’t against Mohajirs. He was clarifying a statement he made in the Sindh Assembly about Sindhis ‘sustaining’ Mohajirs.

His clarification came in reply to the opposition asking him to withdraw his statement because he ‘humiliated’ the assembly.

“I didn’t say anything against Urdu-speaking people,” he said. “Everyone living in Sindh and Pakistan is our brother.”

During the assembly session on Thursday, Siyal had said that Sindhis have given a place to Mohajirs in their hearts and fed them from their own grain, adding that they were sustaining them.

“There is no discrimination between Sindhis, the Baloch, Punjabis, Pathans or Urdu-speaking people,” Siyal said. “We are all Pakistanis and my statement was against the mentality that spurred the May 12 incidents, not against any Urdu-speaking Mohajir,” he said.