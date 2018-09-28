Sohail Anwar Siyal says he isn’t against Mohajirs

September 28, 2018

Sindh Mineral and Minister Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal says he isn’t against Mohajirs. He was clarifying a statement he made in the Sindh Assembly about Sindhis ‘sustaining’ Mohajirs.

His clarification came in reply to the opposition asking him to withdraw his statement because he ‘humiliated’ the assembly.

“I didn’t say anything against Urdu-speaking people,” he said. “Everyone living in Sindh and Pakistan is our brother.”

During the assembly session on Thursday, Siyal had said that Sindhis have given a place to Mohajirs in their hearts and fed them from their own grain, adding that they were sustaining them.

“There is no discrimination between Sindhis, the Baloch, Punjabis, Pathans or Urdu-speaking people,” Siyal said. “We are all Pakistanis and my statement was against the mentality that spurred the May 12 incidents, not against any Urdu-speaking Mohajir,” he said.

 
 
 

See Also

PPP bought votes in Senate election, says party leader  

September 27, 2018 9:12 pm

We gave them grain and land: Sohail Siyal hits back at MQM in Sindh Assembly

September 27, 2018 8:48 pm

GDA lawmaker pulls a Zulfiqar Mirza: Zardari is a ‘don’

September 24, 2018 11:26 pm

Agha Siraj Durrani is the speaker of the Sindh Assembly once again

August 15, 2018 1:14 pm

The provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh and KP will elect their speakers today

August 15, 2018 10:24 am

This will be the fourth time a woman is appointed deputy speaker of the Sindh Assembly

August 14, 2018 8:45 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Raza Haidery

Shahid Shah

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.