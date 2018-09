The Sindh government launched a five-day polio eradication campaign on Monday.

Over 8.7 million children under the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops across the province.

In Karachi, 2.4 million children will be targeted.

This work is taking a force of over 12,000 volunteers and 5,000 policemen who will protect polio workers.

In 2017, eight polio cases were reported from Sindh. However, so far no polio cases surfaced in the province in 2018.