Sindh private schools told to teach Sindhi as compulsory subject

Some private schools in Sindh are violating the rules and not teaching Sindhi as a compulsory subject.

According to Form B of the Sindh Private Educational Institutions (Regulations & Control) Rules 2005, educational institutions are required to teach children the Sindhi language.

This came into effect after the Sindh Assembly had passed a resolution, making Sindhi mandatory in schools from class three to class nine.

Sindhi is being taught in all schools following the Matric system, said Dr Mansoob Hussain Siddiqui. Schools following the CIE Cambridge school system are not teaching it, he remarked.

Dr Siddiqui is the director-general of the Sindh Education department’s Directorate of Inspection/Registration of Private Institutions.

In a letter, he said that private schools have not included Sindhi in either the syllabus or examinations. “[The] students are being deprived of learning their provincial language,” he added.

He remarked that a request has been made to include Sindhi as a subject in the General Certificate of Education (GCE) examinations too.

A team has been formed to check if these orders are being implemented or not.

Currently, the education department is holding talks with private schools to make Sindhi mandatory for classes three to eight, and take its examinations from class nine onwards.