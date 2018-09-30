Sindh MPA wants to know how billions of rupees ended up in a Karachi resident’s account

September 30, 2018




A Sindh minister wants an inquiry into billions of rupees turning up in the account of a falooda stall owner in Karachi.

Sindh Works and Services Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said on Sunday it must be investigated who the money that has been kept in the account actually belongs to.

He was speaking to the media outside the Sindh Assembly. "Why was there such a huge amount in the account of a falooda seller?" he asked. Shah said that the Federal Investigation Agency must solve this mystery.

Read more: Karachi falooda stall owner stumbles onto Rs2bn

On Saturday, a resident of Orangi Town discovered that there was Rs2.25 billion in his bank account.

He came to know about the existence of the bank account in his name after he received a letter from the FIA. The agency is currently investigating the case.
 
 
 

See Also

The FIA has a list of 300 Pakistanis with undisclosed assets in Dubai

September 30, 2018 11:01 am

Pashtun singer arrested for sharing someone else’s photos on a fake account

September 28, 2018 4:08 pm

FIA lodges case against a man for spreading ‘propaganda’ against a high court judge

September 27, 2018 12:07 pm

Former Assistant Commissioner and wife arrested over money laundering in UK

September 17, 2018 11:07 pm

The PM wants Sindh’s officials to eliminate street crime

September 16, 2018 4:43 pm

Diplomatic passports of Ishaq Dar, wife cancelled

September 10, 2018 1:16 am

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Web Desk

Raza Haidery

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.