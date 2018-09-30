Sindh MPA wants to know how billions of rupees ended up in a Karachi resident’s account

Sindh Works and Services Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said on Sunday it must be investigated who the money that has been kept in the account actually belongs to.He was speaking to the media outside the Sindh Assembly. "Why was there such a huge amount in the account of a falooda seller?" he asked. Shah said that the Federal Investigation Agency must solve this mystery.On Saturday, a resident of Orangi Town discovered that there was Rs2.25 billion in his bank account.He came to know about the existence of the bank account in his name after he received a letter from the FIA. The agency is currently investigating the case.