Sindh High Court not happy with police performance in missing children case

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto of the Sindh High Court chided the police for the slow progress in the missing children case.

“Only one of the 23 children has been rescued,” he remarked during a hearing on Thursday.

“Your investigation is very slow,” he said and expressed a lack of trust in the investigation team. “Another investigation team must be formed.”

DIG Ghulam Sarwar Jamali, who is heading the team, appeared before the court. The judge said that Jamali will have to appear in court for all case hearings till the missing children are recovered.

Sindh IG Kaleem Imam has also been ordered to appear at the next hearing.

The police informed that the court that another girl, Naureen, has been recovered. During an earlier hearing, the police had said that 10 children have been reunited with their families.

A non-government organisation, Roshni Helpline, went to the court seeking the recovery of 23 missing children.

The representatives of the charity organisation said that such cases don’t get any importance. The police don’t even register cases relating to missing children, they added.

The judge remarked that a parent of one the children had said that her daughter has been kept in a house. “The name of the owner of the house is not written in the FIR and he doesn’t even come to the court,” he added.

The police have been ordered to recover the missing children and submit a report in three weeks.