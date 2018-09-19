Sindh government bans pillion riding for Muharram

The Sindh government placed a three-day ban on pillion riding on Muharram 8, 9 and 10 in Karachi and some other parts of the province. However, the elderly, journalists and women are exempt from this ban.

A notification issued by the Sindh government said that pillion riding has been banned for three days. Cellular phone services will also be suspended in some areas from Muharram 8 to 10.

Sindh Home Secretary Qazi Kabeer confirmed this.

Mobile phone services will be suspended in areas along and close to the routes of Muharram processions. According to the government, mobile phone services will be partially suspended in Karachi from 7am to 12pm.

Mobile phone service will be suspended in Hyderabad, Benazirabad, Khairpur, Larkana, Shikarpur and Jacobabad as well. The federal government has provided two helicopters for monitoring of the processions which will be used by the police and Rangers.