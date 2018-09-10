Sindh Assembly secretary’s driver takes official car for a joyride to Sachal Goth, ends up losing it to thieves

What’s going on in Karachi? The second high-ranking government official’s car has been stolen in the city in two days.

Sindh Assembly Secretary GM Umar Farooq’s car was snatched in Sachal Goth, a neighbourhood in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Unfortunately for him, his car didn’t have tracker.

Thieves stole the vehicle at gunpoint from Farooq’s driver, Farhan Ali. The driver told the police he came to Sachal Goth to visit his friends, according to SAMAA TV reporter Aamir Majeed.

Malir SSP Shiraz Nazir confirmed the incident and said the car was an official vehicle with licence plate number GSC-748.

A case has been lodged by the driver at the Sachal police station. He said that there were three suspects, two of whom took the car and the other was on a motorcycle. They stole cash and other valuables as well, said Ali.

The Karachi AIG had said earlier that two groups are involved in stealing official vehicles in the city.

On Saturday, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar’s official car was snatched in Defence. It was also being driven by his driver.

The vehicle was stolen from DHA’s Khayaban-e-Bukhari area and a case was registered at the Darakshan police station.