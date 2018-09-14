Sindh appoints first Christian Advocate General

September 15, 2018

 

The Sindh government has appointed Salman Talibuddin advocate general of the province.

Talibuddin, a prominent lawyer, is Christian.

He has been serving as additional attorney general of Pakistan since 2014.

Talibuddin has replaced Barrister Zamir Ahmed Ghumro, who was appointed in May 2016.

After serving for more than two years, Ghumro resigned in June this year, a month before the July 25 general elections.

Pakistan People’s Party leaders took to Twitter to praise the provincial government.

“Well done Sindh Govt for appointing the first Christian Advocate General in Pakistan’s history. Inclusion according to QA Jinnah’s vision is the only way forward for an open society,” said PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman on Twitter.

“Salman Talibudin has been appointed as Advocate General Sindh. 1st Christian Advocate General in Pakistan’s history. Once again PPP has marked history,” said Mir Sohrab Khan Mari, ex-special assistant to chief minister Sindh.

 
 
 

See Also

The SC will announce in a few days if it’s going to make it easier for Christians to register their marriages

September 10, 2018 2:38 pm

Sindh govt gears up for offal disposal in Karachi

August 21, 2018 11:09 pm

Half of your glass of milk might just be garbage

June 12, 2018 6:00 pm

Sindh govt fails to complete 400 projects

May 27, 2018 11:32 pm

Tharparkar gets modern heart treatment facility

May 9, 2018 7:08 pm

Karachiites suffer as Green Line project hits a snag

March 27, 2018 10:44 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.