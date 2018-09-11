Shehbaz’s politics different from my father’s, says Maryam Nawaz

Shehbaz Sharif’s politics has always been different from that of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz told SAMAA TV at Adiala jail.

Shehzad Iqbal, SAMAA TV’s anchorperson, visited Maryam Nawaz and her father Nawaz Sharif on Thursday.

She told Iqbal that the PML-N is going through a difficult time and it could be one of the reasons why her uncle, Shehbaz Sharif, could not organize a massive rally when she and Nawaz Sharif came back to Pakistan on July 13.

An accountability court had sentenced Maryam Nawaz and her father Nawaz Sharif to 7 and 10 years in jail respectively in the Avenfield properties case.

Her husband, captain (retd) Safdar was also sentenced to jail for one year for abetting his wife and father-in-law.

Maryam told SAMAA TV that before departing to Pakistan from London, she knew that they were going to be jailed and they will have to file an appeal against their conviction in the superior courts.

She dismissed the reports that her father was looking for an NRO to come out of jail.

She said that her fate and political circumstances will decide what her political career will look like when she comes out of prison.

Dismissing media reports that she was teaching children inside the prison, Maryam Nawaz said that she wasn’t teaching anyone and is not allowed to interact with anyone in the jail.

She said that she only meets her father in jail on Sundays.

No charges of corruption were proven against us: Nawaz Sharif

Mr Sharif told SAMAA TV that he wants to tell the nation that no charges of corruption were proven against his family.

If the cost of our flats is not written anywhere, then how can they say that the cost is beyond our income, he added.