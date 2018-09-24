Shehbaz says PTI’s mini-budget is ‘anti-people’

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has dropped an inflation bomb in its mini-budget.

“I did not expect this from them,” he said on the floor of the National Assembly on Monday.

Gas prices for the lower middle class has gone up 143%. “No one has opposed the type of impact this will have on the poor people of the country. This [increase] is unjust.”

He said that the PML-N government did not increase the price of gas by even one per cent. “We wanted our farmers to stand on their own two feet. We gave them subsidies on fertilizers and electricity.”

The current government has turned a blind eye towards the plight of poor farmers, said the former Punjab chief minister.

On September 18, the finance minister had presented a mini-budget and unveiled the government’s plan for how much money it will earn and where it will spend it in the ongoing financial year.

Two points of the budget stood out. The government wants to protect low-income and poor people and has tried to pass on new taxes to those who earn more. Secondly, it wants to support agriculture and industry and make them competitive in exports so they create jobs and earn foreign exchange

Shehbaz said that the government is putting on a façade of austerity.

It did not properly receive Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who had arrived in Pakistan on September 7 for a three-day visit.

“China is one of the most relied-upon friends of Pakistan. Was it important to test our relationship with China?” he asked.

He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has provided Pakistan a golden opportunity to improve its economy. “We will stand like the Great Wall of China against anyone who opposes the economic corridor,” he added.