Shehbaz demands commission to probe ‘election rigging’

September 8, 2018

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has demanded the government to form a commission to probe alleged rigging in the general election.

He said that all political parties are questioning the credibility of these election and a commission should be formed for their satisfaction.

Sharif expressed confidence that his opposition alliance will force the government to form a commission. Sharif added that the government has not issued any notification to form a commission after Imran Khan promised to probe allegations of rigging in his victory speech.

“We will not let the government move forward if Imran Khan does not make a commission,” the PML-N president warned. “Imran Khan is a product of rigging and not of votes.”

He also claimed that his brother Nawaz Sharif had added 5,000 megawatt electricity to the national grid, which reduced the cost.

The PML-N president said that his party will not let the government increase power tariffs because it will affect domestic consumers.

 
 
 

