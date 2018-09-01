Sharjeel Memon sent to jail after CJ finds liquor in his hospital room

Three bottles of liquor were found in former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon’s hospital room, according to the chief justice. Soon after he said this, Memon was shifted back to Central Jail, Karachi.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar visited Karachi on Saturday to hear cases at the Supreme Court registry and his first stop was at Ziauddin Hospital where Memon is currently admitted. He said he found three bottles of liquor in Memon’s hospital room and that they had been seized.

Memon is being tried in a corruption case and has been transferred from jail to the hospital. Justice Nisar only visited Memon’s room at the hospital and spent two to three minutes there.

During the visit, hospital staff were asked to step outside the room. He also visited Jinnah hospital and the NICVD.

Anwar Majeed and Hussain Lawai, both accused of money laundering in a massive scam being heard by a Karachi banking court, are admitted at NICVD. Anwar’s son AG Majeed is admitted at JPMC.

The jails IG said Memon was shifted to jail and his room was sealed. The police also arrested two people in connection with the case.