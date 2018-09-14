Shahid Masood’s bail plea rejected in PTV corruption case

The central special duty judge rejected anchorperson Shahid Masood’s bail plea in the PTV corruption case on Friday.

The judge has ordered that Masood be arrested and presented before the court. The judge rejected his request because he did not appear in court.

His lawyer, Shah Khawar, appeared for him.

Masood is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million from PTV. According to the FIA, Masood, during his tenure as PTV chairperson, allegedly signed an agreement with a fake company to obtain the media rights for the PCB.

The officials had said earlier the state-owned television channel suffered a huge loss because of the agreement.