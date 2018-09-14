Shahid Masood’s bail plea rejected in PTV corruption case

September 14, 2018

The central special duty judge rejected anchorperson Shahid Masood’s bail plea in the PTV corruption case on Friday.

The judge has ordered that Masood be arrested and presented before the court. The judge rejected his request because he did not appear in court.

His lawyer, Shah Khawar, appeared for him.

Masood is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million from PTV. According to the FIA, Masood, during his tenure as PTV chairperson, allegedly signed an agreement with a fake company to obtain the media rights for the PCB.

The officials had said earlier the state-owned television channel suffered a huge loss because of the agreement.

 
 
 

See Also

New regulatory body to oversee electronic, print and cyber media

August 29, 2018 1:00 pm

PTV to launch separate sports and children’s channels: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry

August 25, 2018 6:38 pm

Cabinet shuts down discretionary funds

August 24, 2018 7:33 pm

Buzdar is an honest man: Imran Khan defends Punjab CM nominee

August 18, 2018 8:28 pm

NAB okays filing of corruption case against ex-PM Shaukat Aziz

July 30, 2018 8:12 pm

PTV bans coverage of Nawaz’s homecoming rally, political activities

July 12, 2018 4:40 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.