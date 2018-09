Shaheen Air’s Hajj operations have been suspended again after its engineers, pilots and other staff went on a strike because they haven’t been paid.

A flight was to leave for Medina to take 300 Hajj pilgrims back to Karachi in the morning but it couldn’t leave the hanger due to the strike.

From September 20 to 25, at least 17 Shaheen Air flights are supposed to fly for Saudi Arabia to pick the Hajj pilgrims.

Over 3,000 pilgrims could be affected if Shaheen Air’s Hajj operations are not resumed.