Several killed in attack on military parade in southwest Iran

At least 20 people, including a child and a woman, were injured in a terrorist attack on a military parade in the south-western Iranian city of Ahvaz on Saturday, state television reported.

Iran was holding a number of parades in cities including the capital Tehran and the port of Bandar Abbas on the Gulf to mark the start of the country’s 1980-88 war with Iraq.

Shooting broke out several minutes into the parade and lasted for ten minutes, which featured troops from the Iranian Army’s 92nd armoured division, Iran’s ISNA news agency reported.

“Shooting began by several gunmen from behind the stand during the parade. There are several killed and injured,” a correspondent told state television.

The agency’s Twitter account has released a set of photos showing the aftermath of the attack.

تصاویری از حمله تروریستی به رژه نیروهای مسلح در اهوازhttps://t.co/Y8KIdxlpE4 pic.twitter.com/Qt0NPsXyVx — خبرگزاری ایسنا (@isna_farsi) September 22, 2018

The gunfire has left as many as 20 people injured before the troops and security forces returned fire and eliminated the attackers. State television blamed “takfiri elements”, a reference to Islamist militants, for the attack in Ahvaz, the center of Khuzestan province, which has been the site of sporadic protests by Iran’s Arab minority.