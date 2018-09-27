Senator Shibli Faraz says people should prepare themselves for higher gas, electricity prices

September 27, 2018




Gas and electricity prices are going to go up and Pakistanis should prepare for it, said Senator Shibli Faraz.

“Pakistani people will have to mentally prepare for a lot of things until we put necessary energy-renewable policies into effect,” he told the media on Thursday. “Electricity prices will go up and there will be load-shedding as well,” he added.

“Gas prices will also go up and gas load-shedding will also take place,” he added. “We have to make difficult decisions and we will.”

He said the last government left the country in an economic crisis. “Every government leaves the country in heaps of debts and with no funds. The last government has broken all records,” he said.
 
 
 

See Also

Raja Zafarul Haq replaces Sherry Rehman as Senate opposition leader

August 26, 2018 12:44 pm

Shibli Faraz appointed leader of the house in the Senate

August 25, 2018 1:02 pm

Electricity supply improved for ‘political gains’ ahead of the election, says Senator Shibli Faraz

August 1, 2018 1:00 pm

You now have to pay 300% more for gas

June 24, 2018 5:52 pm

TAPI gas pipeline project finally launched

February 23, 2018 8:28 pm

Gas leakage blast in Rawalpindi injures four

January 26, 2018 12:36 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.