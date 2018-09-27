Senator Shibli Faraz says people should prepare themselves for higher gas, electricity prices

“Pakistani people will have to mentally prepare for a lot of things until we put necessary energy-renewable policies into effect,” he told the media on Thursday. “Electricity prices will go up and there will be load-shedding as well,” he added.“Gas prices will also go up and gas load-shedding will also take place,” he added. “We have to make difficult decisions and we will.”He said the last government left the country in an economic crisis. “Every government leaves the country in heaps of debts and with no funds. The last government has broken all records,” he said.