Scandal-hit Modi govt using pressure tactics against Pakistan: Minister

He said the Indian government is attempting to put Pakistan under pressure in a face-saving strategy to avoid a multibillion euro scandal of Rafale aircraft.Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is under pressure by the opposition after fresh evidence of alleged corruption in the 2016 purchase of 36 Rafale aircraft from France.India's main opposition Congress Party is demanding his resignation.Congress accuses Modi of favouring private conglomerate Reliance Group over a public company in the aircraft deal.The Indian leader's role came under further scrutiny this week when former French President Francois Hollande admitted that Paris didn't have a say in who India proposed as the service company.“Modi has been trapped in the Rafale scandal like Nawaz Sharif was trapped in the Panama scandal,” Chaudhry said while speaking to reporters on Sunday.“India is turning internal politics into external politics to avoid a scandal. They are shifting the burden to Pakistan,” he said.Chaudhry said Pakistan has always offered peace and negotiations to India. “We have been fighting for 70 decades. It’s our bitter experience.”He said India should realise the importance of regional peace.“There is a mentality in India that it can move forward by destabilising Pakistan. But our army chief had clarified that regions, and not countries, move forward. India should come out of this misunderstanding,” the minister said.