SC throws out petition to disqualify Imran Khan over Tyrian White

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification for not being Sadiq (truthful) and Ameen (righteous).

The petition was filed by Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said that the application is ineffective as the Islamabad High Court is already hearing a case on Imran Khan’s disqualification. The prime minister has been accused of concealing his alleged daughter Tyrian Jade White in the nomination papers.

Chaudhry said that one of the issues in the petition is still relevant for which he will go to the high court.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan told Chaudhry that no one is stopping him from going to any other court.

After this, the applicant withdrew his petition. He had filed it during the hearing of the Panama case in May, 2017.