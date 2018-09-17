SC rejects former Punjab IG’s report in the Pakpattan DPO transfer case

The Supreme Court has rejected former Punjab IG Kaleem Imam’s report in the Pakpattan DPO transfer case.

A new investigation into the matter was ordered during the hearing on Monday morning.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar told Kaleem, who is currently posted as Sindh’s police chief, that the court will decide whether he worked honestly.

You have wasted your chance, the top judge said. He said that the former police chief was not able to produce Ahsan Jameel Gujjar in court.

The police have destroyed the institution to protect a single man, he observed, adding that it is giving priority to VIPs.

Kaleem’s report exonerated Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar of any wrongdoing and said he simply played mediator during the meeting between Gujjar and DPO Rizwan Gondal. The report stated that the CM had arranged the meeting so Gujjar could express his concerns.

The report also gave Gujjar a clean chit. It said he did not commit any offence and that he had offered an apology for his role in the matter.

Gujjar is a close friend of Khawar Maneka, around whom the case is centered. Maneka is the first lady’s ex-husband and it has been said that the DPO was transferred because he refused to go to apologise to Maneka for his role in an incident in which his children were stopped by the police.

The court, however, said that the RPO and DPO’s statements do not match and that the CM had an officer humiliated in front of him.

Gujjar appeared before the court and said that no one had been caused any grief because of him. I went as a petitioner and put forward a request, he said. I’m not an MNA or MPA, he contended, adding that he went as a private citizen.

Buzdar has been summoned to appear before the court at 2pm.