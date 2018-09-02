SC halts demolition of houses in Karachi’s Korangi area after protests

The chief justice halted the demolition of houses near Korangi by the KDA on Sunday.

While hearing a case at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar stopped the KDA from further action and remarked that he had seen the protest on television.

Residents of the area had staged a protest against the demolition.

There is no need to be afraid, we are sitting here for justice, said the CJ. He said he would not allow houses built legally to be demolished.

The Board of Revenue, KDA and other respondents have one month to submit records in the case.