SC halts demolition of houses in Karachi’s Korangi area after protests

September 2, 2018

The chief justice halted the demolition of houses near Korangi by the KDA on Sunday.

While hearing a case at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar stopped the KDA from further action and remarked that he had seen the protest on television.

Residents of the area had staged a protest against the demolition.

There is no need to be afraid, we are sitting here for justice, said the CJ. He said he would not allow houses built legally to be demolished.

The Board of Revenue, KDA and other respondents have one month to submit records in the case.

 
 
 

See Also

Sharjeel Memon sent to jail after CJ finds liquor in his hospital room

September 1, 2018 1:07 pm

Catch me outside, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar tells MPA Imran Shah

September 1, 2018 12:36 pm

Supreme Court orders action against Husain Haqqani

August 30, 2018 11:22 am

The Supreme Court wants a record of Zardari’s assets for the past 10 years

August 29, 2018 12:33 pm

Chief Justice tells NAB to keep its investigations secret until filing of references

August 28, 2018 9:39 am

Two killed during firing incident at UP Morr in Karachi

August 24, 2018 4:01 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.