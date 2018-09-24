Saudi Arabia likely to lend Pakistan loan in October, says Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that Saudi Arabia is likely to lend Pakistan a loan in the second week of October.

However, the minister didn’t reveal the amount of the loan.

Mr Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation had discussed important issues with the Saudi and UAE authorities during their recent visit.

Delegations from both countries will visit Pakistan soon, Chaudhry told SAMAA TV.

In an interview with Arab News, Finance Minister Asad Umar had said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will determine the quantum and areas of investment in their meetings scheduled to take place in Islamabad in the first week of October.

“We have discussed trade-related issues, foreign direct investment, visa fees, and issues faced by our labourers,” Umar said.

Pakistan has invited Saudi Arabia to become its partner in CPEC, China’s One Belt One Road project in Pakistan.

Parliamentary commission to probe rigging allegations

Mr Chaudhry said a parliamentary commission has been constituted to investigation alleged rigging in the July 25 elections.

The failure of the RTS system will also be probed, he said, adding that the opposition was criticizing the election to keep its politics alive.