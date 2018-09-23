Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in difficult times: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked on Sunday that Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in difficult times.

The premier’s statement was issued on Saudi National Day, which is observed on September 23 every year.

Pakistan values its relationship with Saudi Arabia, he said. “All Pakistanis want Saudi Arabia to progress.”

A strong Saudi Arabia means a strong Muslim world, he added.

On Thursday, Islamabad had invited Saudi Arabia to become the third partner in the Beijing-funded Belt and Road corridor of major infrastructure projects inside Pakistan.

The announcement came on the back of a two-day trip to Saudi Arabia by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had been expected to push for financial assistance from Islamabad’s ally to help Pakistan deal with a brewing currency crisis.

“Saudi Arabia is the first country whom we have invited as the third country partner in CPEC,” said Information Minister Chaudhry, while referring to the CPEC, the Pakistan leg of China’s vast Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

Chaudhry said a Saudi delegation will be coming to Pakistan in the first week of October, including the Saudi minister for finance and energy, and that should lay down a “foundation for a very big partnership”.