Samia Shahid murder: UK MP asks PM Khan to give her family justice

British MP Naz Shah has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide justice to the family of Samia Shahid, who was allegedly killed by her father and former husband in July 2016.

Samia, a 28-year-old from Bradford, was allegedly killed by her father for divorcing her first husband Chaudhry Muhammad Shakil in Punjab’s Pindori village.

Syed Mukhtar Kazam, her second husband, claimed that Shahid was killed because her family disapproved of their marriage.

Initially it was reported that Shahid, a beautician, had died of a heart attack, but a post-mortem examination found that she had been strangled.

In a letter to PM Khan, MP Shah said that in spite of being charged with murder on the basis of clear evidence, the accused has been granted bail.

“I have very real worries that this case will be forgotten and that any further delay in proceeding risks justice not being served for Samia and her family,” she wrote.

“I would welcome any assistance and assurance that your office can give that this is not the case and that this case will be tried to a conclusion.”