S. Korean embassy official caught issuing fraudulent visas to Pakistanis

An official at the South Korean Embassy in Malaysia has been given a jail term for issuing fraudulent visas to Pakistanis for the past three years.

The Seoul Central District Court has sentenced the embassy official to 18 months in prison for violating immigration law, reported the Korean Herald.

The embassy official has been found guilty of issuing 20 fraudulent visas to Pakistanis without the necessary official documents from April 2015 to January 2018.

Korea’s overseas embassies require affidavits confirming identity and business registration certificates. The embassy official, with assistance of the consul in charge of visas, was found to have misused the consul’s ID and password.