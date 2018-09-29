S. Korean embassy official caught issuing fraudulent visas to Pakistanis

September 29, 2018

An official at the South Korean Embassy in Malaysia has been given a jail term for issuing fraudulent visas to Pakistanis for the past three years.

The Seoul Central District Court has sentenced the embassy official to 18 months in prison for violating immigration law, reported the Korean Herald.

The embassy official has been found guilty of issuing 20 fraudulent visas to Pakistanis without the necessary official documents from April 2015 to January 2018.

Korea’s overseas embassies require affidavits confirming identity and business registration certificates. The embassy official, with assistance of the consul in charge of visas, was found to have misused the consul’s ID and password.

 
 
 

See Also

If you want a US visa make sure you won’t need food stamps or public housing

September 23, 2018 2:49 pm

192 Pakistanis unable to attend Urs of Nizamuddin Auliya (R.A) in India

December 30, 2017 2:50 pm

Pakistan regrets non-issuance of visas to devotees by India

December 30, 2017 1:29 pm

US to pause issuing non-immigrant visas in Russia: embassy

August 21, 2017 3:00 pm

Action against foreigners entering Pakistan without valid visas under law ordered

April 18, 2017 9:20 pm

Qatari prince’s letter is fraudulent, claims Imran Khan

January 3, 2017 3:55 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.