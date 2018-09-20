Report crime to Sindh police at new 9110 text service

September 20, 2018


The Sindh police have just publicized a number you can text message to report crime or make complaints. 

On its Facebook page, the Sindh police posted a useful image for its 9110 service.

You can message your complaints about FIRs that have not been filed, a wrongful arrest or a cop demanding a bribe here.

On Sept 16, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke of how crime had spiked in Karachi. Korangi just got its first 100-man special street crime squad. Sindh also got a new IG recently. Dr Kaleem Imam said that eliminating street crime was a top priority.

Reports of street crime have started to come in again after a relatively calmer two years or so since the Karachi operation. The Sindh police website is not updated on statistics (http://www.sindhpolice.gov.pk).

 
 
 

