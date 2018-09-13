Religious affairs minister wants strict laws for social media users

September 13, 2018

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has urged the government to devise a strict law for social media users, Radio Pakistan reported Thursday.

In an interview, the minister said that a strict law is needed to eradicate extremism and promote peace and tolerance in society.

The ulema must use their influence to promote inter-sect harmony by shaping public opinion, he added.

He called for respecting all religions and sentiments, saying that inter-faith harmony is the need of the hour.

All possible steps will be taken to promote religious harmony and to ensure peace during Muharram, the minister said.

He added that minorities in Pakistan enjoy equal rights as Muslims and this is unlike what we see elsewhere in the world.

 
 
 

See Also

China is educating, not mistreating, Muslims: Chinese official

September 13, 2018 6:52 pm

World’s strategy for countering extremism flawed, says Tony Blair

September 13, 2018 4:56 pm

Facebook’s new system helps it detect offensive memes

September 12, 2018 9:52 am

The US may consider sanctions against China after its Muslim crackdown

September 12, 2018 8:49 am

US teens prefer texting to face-to-face meeting

September 11, 2018 11:31 am

Sonali Bendre shares her new look

September 5, 2018 9:40 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.