Religious affairs minister wants strict laws for social media users

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has urged the government to devise a strict law for social media users, Radio Pakistan reported Thursday.

In an interview, the minister said that a strict law is needed to eradicate extremism and promote peace and tolerance in society.

The ulema must use their influence to promote inter-sect harmony by shaping public opinion, he added.

He called for respecting all religions and sentiments, saying that inter-faith harmony is the need of the hour.

All possible steps will be taken to promote religious harmony and to ensure peace during Muharram, the minister said.

He added that minorities in Pakistan enjoy equal rights as Muslims and this is unlike what we see elsewhere in the world.