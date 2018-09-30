Raja Jalal Maqpoon is the new GB governor

September 30, 2018

Photo: Radio Pakistan

Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon was sworn in as Gilgit Baltistan governor on Sunday. 

The PTI leader was administered the oath by Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit Baltistan Chief Judge Javed Iqbal.

The ceremony was attended by GB Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rahman, along with other cabinet ministers and senior civil and military authorities.

The post fell vacant on September 15 after former governor Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan resigned.

Khan belonged to the PML-N. He was elected a member of the GB Assembly from Hunza constituency in the June 8, 2015 election.

 
 
 

See Also

Hamza Shahbaz says he will make a movie called U-Turn Khan

September 30, 2018 2:08 pm

Government won’t interfere in by-elections: Fawad Chaudhry

September 29, 2018 7:42 pm

Karachi falooda stall owner stumbles onto Rs2b in his account

September 29, 2018 5:47 pm

Election commission calls Taimur Talpur over vote purchase claim 

September 28, 2018 7:25 pm

PTI leader goofs up, says Jahangir Tareen got what he deserved

September 28, 2018 3:53 pm

Cartoon — Sabir Nazar

September 28, 2018 12:48 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.