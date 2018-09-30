Raja Jalal Maqpoon is the new GB governor

Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon was sworn in as Gilgit Baltistan governor on Sunday.

The PTI leader was administered the oath by Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit Baltistan Chief Judge Javed Iqbal.

The ceremony was attended by GB Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rahman, along with other cabinet ministers and senior civil and military authorities.

The post fell vacant on September 15 after former governor Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan resigned.

Khan belonged to the PML-N. He was elected a member of the GB Assembly from Hunza constituency in the June 8, 2015 election.