Railways to recruit 10,000 new employees, says Sheikh Rashid

September 22, 2018

Pakistan Railways will urgently start recruiting 10,000 new employees, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said.

The minister said that his department is short of 23,000 employees and he has sent a request to Prime Minister Imran Khan to recruit 10,000 more people.

The railways has decided to launch three new trains next month, he said at a press conference on Saturday.

The Railways have only 10 freight trains but he is planning to add five more within 120 days.

Karachi is being made the freight headquarters of the Railways as the city is the country’s business hub.

The railways is in debt worth Rs25 billion and the ministry wants to sell two to three plots to overcome the deficit.

 
 
 

See Also

Brace yourselves: The temperature in Karachi may hit 39 degrees soon

September 22, 2018 12:01 pm

Mobile services to remain suspended in Karachi and other cities on Friday

September 20, 2018 10:15 pm

Report crime to Sindh police at new 9110 text service

September 20, 2018 4:54 pm

Karachi diner ‘Easy’ invents Slims dust and Sriracha glazed doughnuts and my diet just died

September 20, 2018 2:52 pm

Muharram security: Internet, cellular services to be suspended in some areas

September 18, 2018 8:42 pm

Never Forget: The sacred flag in Muharram

September 18, 2018 12:50 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.