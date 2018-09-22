Railways to recruit 10,000 new employees, says Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan Railways will urgently start recruiting 10,000 new employees, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said.

The minister said that his department is short of 23,000 employees and he has sent a request to Prime Minister Imran Khan to recruit 10,000 more people.

The railways has decided to launch three new trains next month, he said at a press conference on Saturday.

The Railways have only 10 freight trains but he is planning to add five more within 120 days.

Karachi is being made the freight headquarters of the Railways as the city is the country’s business hub.

The railways is in debt worth Rs25 billion and the ministry wants to sell two to three plots to overcome the deficit.