Qureshi says India is blocking regional cooperation after Swaraj leaves SAARC meeting midway

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj walked out of the SAARC meeting in New York midway, said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who slammed India for being a roadblock to regional cooperation.

Both ministers are in New York for the UN General Assembly session. During the SAARC meeting, Swaraj did not meet Qureshi and left after half an hour.

SAARC is made up of eight members – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Maybe she was feeling unwell, Qureshi told the media after the meeting. “She spoke about regional cooperation but my question is, how will such mutual cooperation come about when the countries in the region are ready to sit down and you’re creating a barrier to these talks?” he asked.

The foreign minister said that when the SAARC secretary general presented his report and its summary, he had to say that it seems that there is no substantive progress in the purpose and objectives of the institution.

“Pakistan wants to see it become a result oriented forum,” he said. “Today, I saw that the chair and other members [also believe] that if we want to get something out of this forum we need to move forward,” he told the media.

“I am not hesitant to say that the attitude of one country is blocking the progress of SAARC, connectivity and prosperity of this region and defying the spirit of SAARC,” he said.