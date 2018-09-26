Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Those looking for employment outside the country can rejoice as Qatar has offered 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis.

The jobs will be available for skilled and semi-skilled labourers.

The offer was extended by Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Wednesday.

He met with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi met his Qatari counterpart in New York today. The two sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation & explore new avenues give impetus to the existing ties. FM Qatar offered 100,000 jobs for skilled and semi skilled workers from PAK. in the meeting.#PTI pic.twitter.com/8kyz5IpHch — Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) September 26, 2018

The two ministers have agreed to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Qatar, and enhance economic and trade relations.

According to Radio Pakistan, Mr Qureshi told his Qatari counterpart that they need to explore economic potential between the two countries by increasing exports in the pharmaceutical, medical and textile sectors.