Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

September 26, 2018

Photo: PTI Twitter

Those looking for employment outside the country can rejoice as Qatar has offered 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis. 

The jobs will be available for skilled and semi-skilled labourers.

The offer was extended by Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Wednesday.

He met with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

The two ministers have agreed to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Qatar, and enhance economic and trade relations.

According to Radio Pakistan, Mr Qureshi told his Qatari counterpart that they need to explore economic potential between the two countries by increasing exports in the pharmaceutical, medical and textile sectors.

 
 
 

See Also

Uber settles for $148 million with 50 US states over 2016 data breach

September 26, 2018 9:31 pm

Asia Cup 2018 updates: Pakistan crumble in chase of 240 against Bangladesh

September 26, 2018 8:05 pm

‘Foreigner’ who won Balochistan Assembly seat held in murder case

September 26, 2018 7:23 pm

Rs100,000 fine for instant divorce, up to a year in jail for hasty Muslim husbands

September 26, 2018 7:08 pm

The government will no longer be leasing out Radio Pakistan’s building

September 26, 2018 3:13 pm

Shahid Afridi believes Pakistan can win the Asia Cup

September 26, 2018 1:21 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.