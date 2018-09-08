Punjab, Sindh, KP get new IGs

The federal government has appointed new inspector generals (IGs) for Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtukhwa police.

Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, who was serving as Punjab IG, has been appointed as Sindh IG, replacing Amjad Javed Saleemi.

Dr Kaleem Imam is former IG motorway police. He has a PhD in Politics and International Relations.

In Punjab, the government has given the IG’s charge to Muhammad Tahir.

In KP, Salahuddin Khan Mehsud has been appointed to head the provincial police department.

Mehsud has previously served as IG KP police from March 2017 to June 2018. He also served in CID, traffic, frontier reserve police and the Counter-Terrorism Force for over two years.

Mehsud is native of South Waziristan.