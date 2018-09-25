Punjab government will be leasing out its rest houses

September 25, 2018
Photo: Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department

Photo: Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department

The Punjab government has decided to use all its rest houses for commercial purposes. 

This is part of the austerity drive of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The rest houses will be leased out big corporations and institutions.

All departments have been asked details about their rest houses.

The process will start after getting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approves it.

Leasing out the rest houses will not only provide the government some relief from their maintenance costs but also bring in additional income.

Earlier, the federal government opened the governor houses in Lahore, Karachi, and Murree to the people.

 
 
 

See Also

Mengal gets PM’s assurance everyone will be consulted on Afghan refugees

September 25, 2018 8:52 pm

Top court to hear Tareen’s petition against public office disqualification on Sept 27

September 24, 2018 11:08 pm

Shehbaz says PTI’s mini-budget is ‘anti-people’

September 24, 2018 7:39 pm

Farooq Sattar challenges Amir Liaquat’s win from NA-245

September 22, 2018 1:42 pm

Amir Haider Khan’s victory in NA-21 Mardan challenged in the Peshawar High Court

September 21, 2018 11:50 am

Non-filers are allowed to buy cars and properties, but ex-minister is unhappy

September 19, 2018 12:00 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.