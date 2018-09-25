Punjab government will be leasing out its rest houses

The Punjab government has decided to use all its rest houses for commercial purposes.

This is part of the austerity drive of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The rest houses will be leased out big corporations and institutions.

All departments have been asked details about their rest houses.

The process will start after getting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approves it.

Leasing out the rest houses will not only provide the government some relief from their maintenance costs but also bring in additional income.

Earlier, the federal government opened the governor houses in Lahore, Karachi, and Murree to the people.