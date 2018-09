Members of the Punjab Cabinet will be donating two months’ salaries to the fund for the construction of the Diamer and Bhasha Dams.

Chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the cabinet meeting on Saturday in Lahore also had implementation of the 100-day programme on its agenda.

Before the meeting began, one of the members of the cabinet, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, said he would donate $1,000 out of his own pocket to the dam fund.