Punjab braces for floods as river levels rise

September 25, 2018

The threat of flooding looms over cities in Punjab as the levels are rising in the rivers Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab.

Indian-Administered Kashmir experienced heavy rains, which is why water was released downstream on Sunday, raising the danger of flooding in villages located on the banks of these rivers.

Heavy monsoon rains hit Indian Punjab and Kashmir. The flow of the River Chenab has increased by four times.

The levels at the Marala Headworks, situated on the River Chenab near Sialkot, has been recorded at 60,000 cusecs.

In Sialkot, the river overflowed and destroyed crops. In Multan, the level was recorded at 110,000 cusecs at Mohammadwala Headworks, and it is expected to go higher. The people living in the nearby areas fear flooding.

The district administration has issued an alert in Jhang. The people living near the river’s edge have been instructed to move to a secure location. The holidays of the staff of Rescue 1122 and livestock department have been cancelled.

The level of the River Chenab is expected to rise in Chiniot as well. According to the flood control room, about 97, 579 cusecs from Qadirabad will enter Chiniot in the next 24 hours.

The administration has made announcements over the fear of flooding in the nearby settlements.

Reporting by Muzammil Imran, Arshad Khan and Meher Imran. 

 
 
 

