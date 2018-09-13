PTI names #FixIt founder Alamgir Khan for NA-243

The seat was won by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the July 25 general elections, but it fell vacant after Khan chose to retain NA-95 Mianwali and leave NA-243 vacant.Alamgir Khan is the founder of ‘FixIt’ group.Khan’s 'FixIt' campaign to cover unsealed manholes in Karachi gained media attention in 2016. He ran into trouble when he spraypainted CM Qaim Ali Shah’s silhouette on the road.Candidates of the Pak Sarzameen Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan have also filed their candidature for NA-243.For the upcoming by-election, PTI has nominated Aftab Siddiqui for Karachi’s NA-247.The seat was won by PTI’s Arif Alvi, but it fell vacant as he was elected president of Pakistan.The party has also announced party tickets for its candidates in different cities.It has fielded Malik Khurram in NA-56 Attock, Ali Awan in NA-53 Islamabad, Mansur Hayat Khan in NA-63 Rawalpindi and Humayoun Akhtar in NA-131.The by-elections will be held on October 14.