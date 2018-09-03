Private schools barred from increasing fees by more than 5% a year (again)

September 3, 2018

Photo: Reuters

Private schools have once again been barred by the Sindh High Court from increasing their fees by more than 5% every year.

A three-member larger bench ruled that it is illegal for private schools to increase their fees by more than 5% any given year but private schools are already prohibited from increasing tuition fee by more than 5%.

The Parents Action Committee had approached the court against private schools who continue to increase tuition fees in violation of the rules.

On June 6, the bench had reserved its verdict in the case. On March 6, a two-judge SHC bench, comprising justices Munib Akhtar and Arshan Hussain Khan, had restricted private schools from increasing tuition fees beyond the 5% permissible under the law.

The provincial education department was also instructed to submit quarterly reports on private schools’ audit and enforcement of its orders.

 
 
 

